Old Omen Road in Tyler has “slightly new look”

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 12:39 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler announced that Old Omen Road from University Boulevard to Shiloh Road has a “slightly different look.” According to our news partner KETK, the city said the road was recently seal-coated and repainted, adding a small buffer between the main lanes and the bicycle lane to make traveling safer for bicyclists on the roadway. The update is part of the city’s “Tyler Bike Stripes Project,” which identifies 11 bicycle lane routes and includes a centralized hub near downtown Tyler, painting bicycle lanes, and placing signage along the roadways.

Go Back