Wayne Allen sworn in as Precinct 2 constable

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 11:45 am
Wayne Allen sworn in as Precinct 2 constableTYLER — Retired Tyler Police Detective Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Friday after recently being elected. Allen began working for the Tyler Police Department in 1991. He served in the patrol and traffic divisions before becoming a Financial Crimes Detective. In this role, he primarily conducted complex fraud investigations as a member of the United States Secret Service-East Texas Financial Crimes Task Force. In February 2019, Allen retired from the Tyler Police Department and moved into corporate security with The Home Depot before being elected Precinct 2 constable in November. Allen replaces Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott, who was appointed by the Commissioners Court in October 2021. Scott recently was sworn in as police chief for Chapel Hill Independent School District.



