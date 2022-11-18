Tyler Recycles Day 2022

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 11:28 am

TYLER — Tyler Recycles Day is back in 2022 on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. Officials say the event is Keep Tyler Beautiful’s most popular community collection event, joining thousands of local organizers holding recycling events across the country to celebrate America Recycles Day. During Tyler Recycles Day, community members may bring acceptable recyclables to the Downtown Recycling Center on N. Bois D’Arc Ave. Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company and Interstate Batteries will be providing special services for the duration of the event. Ark-La-Tex Shredding will offer free personal document shredding for individuals and businesses. There will be a collection station for all types of batteries hosted by Interstate Batteries.

Acceptable items to bring to the collection center for the event are:

Paper products like newspapers, magazines, phonebook, junk mail, mixed office paper, paperback and hardback books

Plastics such as #1 and #2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles

Cardboard of any type

Electronics including cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers, printers

All empty green, brown, and clear glass bottles and jars

Metal (copper, aluminum, brass, steel), aluminum cans, and tin cans

Motor oil/hydraulic fluid, and anti-freeze

Some fees may apply for large electronic devices. For more information on accepted items and fees, please contact Keep Tyler Beautiful using this link or call (903) 531-1335.

