Flu cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to surge across US

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 1:06 pm

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The number of flu cases, hospitalizations and deaths this season are rapidly increasing, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this season, there have been at least 4.4 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from influenza.

The numbers are about 1.5 times higher than the 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths reported the prior week.

Additionally, the cumulative hospitalization rate currently sits at 8.1 per 100,000 -- up from 5 per 100,000 the previous week -- which is the highest at this point in the season since statistics began being recorded in the 2010-11 season.

The data also shows that 8,707 new patients were admitted to hospital this past week with flu complications, according to the CDC, compared to 6,465 the previous week.

Two pediatric deaths from the flu were recorded last week bringing the total this season to seven, the CDC said.

This early flu season is additionally concerning with the pediatric surge of respiratory illnesses already filling up 78% of pediatric beds, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Visits to health care providers for flu are currently concentrated in younger people. The greatest percentage of visits for flu-like illness are for those under 5 years old at 15.9% while the second highest is between ages 5 and 24 at 9.9%.

Currently, 14 states as well as New York City and Washington, D.C., are reporting "very high" levels of influenza-like activity. In addition, 13 states as well as Puerto Rico are reporting "high" levels and six states are reporting "moderate" levels.

Last year at this time, all but one state was reporting low or moderate levels. Only New Mexico was reporting high levels.

However, despite the increase in cases, the CDC said the influenza viruses tested in laboratories appear to match this season's influenza vaccine well and the agency is recommending Americans who haven't been vaccinated do so as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, told ABC News' Good Morning America that this year's flu vaccine appears to be a good match to the dominant flu virus strain in circulation.

"It's actually quite effective," he said. "It is not every year, but this year it really looks like it's a very good match."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back