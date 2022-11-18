Today is Friday November 18, 2022
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 10:45 am
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high schoolLONGVIEW – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after threats were allegedly made towards Longview High School. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police officers were made aware around 10:30 a.m. of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the campus. Officers said they took immediate steps to investigate the incident, which they say corroborated the initial accusation. Detectives obtained two directives to apprehend the suspects, which were signed by a local judge for the “exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms” and “tampering with physical evidence.” Officials say the students were apprehended off school grounds without incident and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Longview Police Department encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety. “Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department,” according to an LPD statement.



