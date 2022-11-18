Today is Friday November 18, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 9:54 am
"Spirited" - Apple TV+

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The WonderFlorence Pugh examines a young girl whose religious-inspired fast is deteriorating her health.

Dead to Me: Jen and Judy find themselves in the aftermath of another hit-and-run in the drama's third and final season.

Disney+
The Santa Clauses: Scott Calvin is ready to retire after 30 years in the red and white suit in the new series spinoff of the 1994 hit film comedy.

Disenchanted: Ten years after Giselle found her prince, she yearns for more of a fairy-tale life in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted.

Apple TV+
Spirited: Watch Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds put their own spin on A Christmas Carol in the new comedy film.

Prime Video
People We Hate at the Wedding: A family agrees to attend the wedding of their estranged half-sister in The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Happy streaming!

 

