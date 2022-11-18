Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 8:01 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A Democrat who is the top official in Texas’ largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. But Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines and long lines were also reported at some of the nearly 800 polling locations last week in the nation’s third-most populous county. The difficulties have again made Houston the backdrop of Republican alarms in Texas over elections. State election officials have said they heard of no widespread voting problems in Texas.

Go Back