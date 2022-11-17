Today is Thursday November 17, 2022
Watch teaser trailer for Pixar’s ‘Elemental’

November 17, 2022
Disney/Pixar

In the teaser trailer released Thursday for the upcoming film Elemental, Pixar introduces its new world that centers around the four elements — fire, air, earth and water — and what happens when their respective residents live together.

The trailer introduces Ember, a fiery young woman, who has a meet-cute with Wade, a person made of water, on a subway train in Element City. The train also shows earth and air people going about their day on public transit.

Disney said in a press release that Elemental is inspired by director Peter Sohn's childhood in New York.

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," he said in a statement. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental."

He added, "Our story is based on the classic elements — fire, water, land and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

Elemental is slated to premiere in June 2023.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



