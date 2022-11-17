Today is Thursday November 17, 2022
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 3:45 pm
DALLAS (AP) – The Uvalde officer who was leading the city’s police department during the hesitant law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down. City spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg says Lt. Mariano Pargas left the department voluntarily but it was not immediately clear whether he retired or resigned. He is the second police leader to lose his job in the fallout since the May massacre, when hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School. Pargas was running the department during the shooting because the chief was out of town.



