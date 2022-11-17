Today is Thursday November 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Juvenile arrested over Rusk County school threat

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 3:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Juvenile arrested over Rusk County school threatRUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District. According to our news partner KETK, deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was arrested and charged with felony 3 terroristic threat. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Carlisle ISD administrative team for their quick actions that enabled us to quickly resolve this situation before it happened. We will work hard with all our school districts to ensure the safety of our children and their staffs,” said the sheriff’s office in a prepared statement.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC