Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 3:53 pm
WASHINGTON (AP/Staff) – WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony. That’s according to statements from her lawyers and agent Thursday. The native Texan and former Baylor star has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers east of Moscow. Her lawyers say, “Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment.”



