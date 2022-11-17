Longview plans numerous holiday events

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 12:26 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview has scheduled a number of holiday events through December – and that’s only part of what will be happening around town. Celebrations kick off Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Downtown Longview Christmas Tree Lighting at Heritage Plaza. District 3 Councilman Wray Wade will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Green Street Recreation Center. Then on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m., the Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade will return to downtown Longview. Other activities include pics with Santa, ArtWalk Longview, and the Longview Public Library Cheermeister Party. In addition to all that, businesses and nonprofits across the community have scheduled their own holiday events. Click here for a detailed rundown.

