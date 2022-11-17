Today is Thursday November 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview plans numerous holiday events

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 12:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview plans numerous holiday eventsLONGVIEW — The City of Longview has scheduled a number of holiday events through December – and that’s only part of what will be happening around town. Celebrations kick off Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Downtown Longview Christmas Tree Lighting at Heritage Plaza. District 3 Councilman Wray Wade will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Green Street Recreation Center. Then on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m., the Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade will return to downtown Longview. Other activities include pics with Santa, ArtWalk Longview, and the Longview Public Library Cheermeister Party. In addition to all that, businesses and nonprofits across the community have scheduled their own holiday events. Click here for a detailed rundown.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC