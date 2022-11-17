UT Regents approve cost for UT Tyler Medical Education Building construction

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 10:33 am

AUSTIN – The University of Texas Board of Regents Thursday gave final authorization for design, development, and additional construction funding for the University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine’s new Medical Education Building — a $308 million project. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first students to campus in the summer of 2023, and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025. “The regents are taking the next pivotal step in launching the UT System’s seventh medical school – one that is specifically dedicated to benefiting Northeast Texas for generations,” said Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, as quoted in a news release.

“I am immensely grateful to the UT System Board of Regents, Chancellor Milliken and our community of supporters who have been instrumental in the efforts to enhance health education for East Texas,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, also as quoted in the release. The building is planned as five-story, nearly 248,000-square-foot facility. It will be built in Tyler’s Midtown District and will connect via skybridge to the UT Health East Texas Hospital.

