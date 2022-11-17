State requesting federal aid to help with recent storm damage

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 10:50 am

EAST TEXAS — Governor Abbott is requesting a disaster declaration for parts of Northeast Texas. Storms that moved through the Dallas-Fort Worth area the afternoon of November 4th intensified when they got to Northeast Texas that evening, and several tornadoes developed. Abbott’s office says crews have been assessing damage, and they believe it meets the threshold set for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which would make people in that region eligible for low-interest disaster recovery loans. The request is for a disaster declaration covering Lamar and Morris Counties, plus Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Marion, Red River, Titus, and Upshur Counties.

