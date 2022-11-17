Today is Thursday November 17, 2022
Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude,’ says Ukraine can win

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2022 at 6:35 am
DALLAS (AP) — Former President George W. Bush described the Ukrainian president as a “tough dude” on Wednesday, saying he believes Volodymyr Zelenskyy can lead his people to victory over their Russian invaders as long as they get the support they need. Bush spoke at a conference Wednesday at his Dallas institute. The conference had been set to feature a virtual conversation between Bush and Zelenskyy, but a Bush institute official said that Zelenskyy instead had to “deal with matters at home” after a barrage of Russian missiles struck targets across his country on Tuesday.



