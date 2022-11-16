Missing man’s body found

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 5:51 pm

GILMER — The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. He was found about half a mile from where he was last spotted on Nov. 5. Martin was last seen running into a 500-acre wooded area. His body was located by property owners who were helping in the search. An autopsy has been ordered. Officials are still investigating the situation.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they were looking for Martin after he was seen running into the wooded area with his girlfriend. That was after his girlfriend said they had been smoking meth and were drunk the day before. According to the woman, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas. She says the two ran into the woods, and she later emerged, but officials said Martin did not.

Go Back