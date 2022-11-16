Today is Wednesday November 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview PD steps up for officer battling cancer

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview PD steps up for officer battling cancerLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said Wednesday they are working on creating means to help support an officer who was determined to have a rare form of cancer after undergoing open heart surgery. According to our news partner KETK, the police originally called on the public in mid-October to offer prayers for Officer Larry Solomon as he underwent the heart surgery. The department now says a mass was found near his heart during surgery and it turned out to be angiosarcoma. Officials said Solomon has already begun treatment. The department says the Longview Police Benefits Association will be fundraising for Solomon starting with t-shirt sales. You can learn more here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC