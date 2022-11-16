Longview PD steps up for officer battling cancer

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said Wednesday they are working on creating means to help support an officer who was determined to have a rare form of cancer after undergoing open heart surgery. According to our news partner KETK, the police originally called on the public in mid-October to offer prayers for Officer Larry Solomon as he underwent the heart surgery. The department now says a mass was found near his heart during surgery and it turned out to be angiosarcoma. Officials said Solomon has already begun treatment. The department says the Longview Police Benefits Association will be fundraising for Solomon starting with t-shirt sales. You can learn more here.

Go Back