Smith County Peace Officers Association donates food to PATH

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 3:59 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Peace Officers Association Wednesday delivered almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to PATH in Tyler. Officials say the donations were collected at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Courthouse, Annex Building, Emergency Operations Center, and Juvenile Probation office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Tyler Police Department. Also, the Peace Officers Association collected donations at their monthly luncheons. Law enforcement personnel say they encourage everyone to donate to PATH during what’s termed “this critical time of need.” You can drop off your donations at the PATH office at W. Front Street and Chilton Avenue in Tyler.

