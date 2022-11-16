Today is Wednesday November 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County Peace Officers Association donates food to PATH

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 3:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County Peace Officers Association donates food to PATHTYLER — The Smith County Peace Officers Association Wednesday delivered almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to PATH in Tyler. Officials say the donations were collected at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Courthouse, Annex Building, Emergency Operations Center, and Juvenile Probation office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Tyler Police Department. Also, the Peace Officers Association collected donations at their monthly luncheons. Law enforcement personnel say they encourage everyone to donate to PATH during what’s termed “this critical time of need.” You can drop off your donations at the PATH office at W. Front Street and Chilton Avenue in Tyler.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC