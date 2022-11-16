Buck found illegally dumped in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 12:46 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – Texas game wardens in Henderson County are asking for assistance identifying the person responsible for leaving a white-tail buck to waste — a case of illegal dumping. According to our news partner KETK, the deer was dumped on County Road 1311 near Crossroads during the evening of Nov. 11 or the early morning of Nov. 12. Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263 or Texas Game Warden Mark Anderson at 903-907-2102.

