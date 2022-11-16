Today is Wednesday November 16, 2022
MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 3:59 pm
MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting scheduled for ThursdayTYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Policy Committee will be holding a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center Large Conference Room on W. Ferguson St. The committee will consider adopting an amendment to the Transportation Improvement Program to update the highway projects list to reflect the latest project information in the TxDOT Unified Transportation Program. Also up for consideration: adopting an amendment to the Unified Planning Work Program to redistribute funds related to Task 5 – Special Studies. You can learn more here, and you can contact the MPO by calling (903) 531-1175 option 5.



