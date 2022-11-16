Local party leaders react to Trump announcement

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 12:11 pm

TYLER – The road to the White House in 2024 began Tuesday night with former President Trump announcing he is running to be president again. The Smith County Democratic Party said they welcome the announcement. “We kind of look forward to seeing Trump galvanize around the country. It’s gonna help the Democrats quite a bit,” said Smith County Democratic Party Chair Hector Garza. Smith county Republicans said it is too early to predict a nominee. Smith County Republican Party Chair David Stein remarked, “If he wants to run and feels that he has the backing to run again for the presidency, it’s his right to do that and if he decides not to, that’s his right also.”

Trump, with a loyal fan base, could potentially face off against rising GOP star, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis. “The story in Florida is not President Trump, and I’m not trying to avoid that. Let’s give DeSantis credit for what he did,” said Stein. Garza commented, “A lot of the Republicans are going to Ron DeSantis’s side which is gonna split the Party and they are gonna have a lot of turmoil.” Both party leaders spoke with our news partner KETK. In a survey released by the Texas Republican Party on Monday, 43% of Texas Republicans say they would vote for DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 primary.

Go Back