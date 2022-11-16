Today is Wednesday November 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Local party leaders react to Trump announcement

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 12:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Local party leaders react to Trump announcementTYLER – The road to the White House in 2024 began Tuesday night with former President Trump announcing he is running to be president again. The Smith County Democratic Party said they welcome the announcement. “We kind of look forward to seeing Trump galvanize around the country. It’s gonna help the Democrats quite a bit,” said Smith County Democratic Party Chair Hector Garza. Smith county Republicans said it is too early to predict a nominee. Smith County Republican Party Chair David Stein remarked, “If he wants to run and feels that he has the backing to run again for the presidency, it’s his right to do that and if he decides not to, that’s his right also.”

Trump, with a loyal fan base, could potentially face off against rising GOP star, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis. “The story in Florida is not President Trump, and I’m not trying to avoid that. Let’s give DeSantis credit for what he did,” said Stein. Garza commented, “A lot of the Republicans are going to Ron DeSantis’s side which is gonna split the Party and they are gonna have a lot of turmoil.” Both party leaders spoke with our news partner KETK. In a survey released by the Texas Republican Party on Monday, 43% of Texas Republicans say they would vote for DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 primary.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC