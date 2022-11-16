Jury acquits man in Houston officer’s road rage clash death

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 10:57 am

HOUSTON (AP) – A jury in Texas has acquitted a man who said he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot a Houston police officer. Robert Soliz was charged with murder for the death of police Sgt. Sean Rios, who was killed in a shootout while the sergeant was on his way to work. The gun battle followed a road rage clash. Soliz testified that Rios never identified himself as a police officer. The prosecution and defense differed on who fired first. The jury found Soliz not guilty Tuesday after deliberating for more than seven hours.

