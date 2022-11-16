Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen can sue Trump Organization for millions in legal fees

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen can sue the Trump Organization to cover millions of dollars in legal fees, a New York appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The unanimous opinion from the Appellate Division, First Department said the trial judge erred when he dismissed Cohen’s lawsuit that sought indemnification for outstanding legal fees Cohen incurred in connection with the special counsel and congressional hearings, New York state attorney general, and Manhattan district attorney proceedings, and the proceeding related to FBI search warrants.

The victory followed a legal setback when a federal judge dismissed Cohen’s lawsuit that accused Trump, ex-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump administration of retaliating against him for speaking unflatteringly about his former boss.

In the lawsuit over legal fees, the appellate judges said it “should not have been dismissed based on the finding that those fees were not, as a matter of law, incurred by reason of the fact that he had been an employee of defendant.”

