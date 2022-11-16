Kevin Spacey to face seven additional sexual assault charges in UK

(LONDON) -- Actor Kevin Spacey will face an additional seven sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The charges to be filed stem from alleged incidents in 2001 and 2004, with one victim, prosecutors said. Spacey will face three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, prosecutors said.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spacey, 63, has faced allegations and charges of sexual assault in both the United Kingdom and United States.

He was found not liable in October in a civil sexual assault suit brought by fellow actor Anthony Rapp in New York City.

Spacey appeared in a London court in July to plead not guilty after Metropolitan Police formally charged him with several sexual assault charges. The previously announced charges included four charges of sexual assaults against three men and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, prosecutors said.

Spacey in May told ABC News' Good Morning America that he would "voluntarily" appear in court in London.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey told GMA at the time. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

