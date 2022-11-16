Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 4:40 am

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is facing a lethal injection for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the February 2005 deaths of 34-year-old Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. Barbee’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his execution over claims his religious rights are being violated over a lack of a written state policy on what spiritual advisers can do while in the execution chamber.

Go Back