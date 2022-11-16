Another union rejects deal with nation’s freight railroads

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2022 at 4:40 am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Another railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation’s freight railroads. That increases the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union Monday voted down the contract even though it includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. All 12 rail unions must approve their deals to prevent a strike. But no strike is imminent because all the unions have agreed to keep negotiating until a deadline early next month. Workers’ quality-of-life concerns are threatening to derail the agreements. Contract talks with the two unions that rejected their deals last month remain deadlocked over the issue of paid sick time.

