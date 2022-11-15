Tesla board chair testifies in Musk compensation lawsuit

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2022 at 2:43 pm

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The head of Tesla’s board of directors says her focus in helping develop a huge compensation package for CEO Elon Musk in 2018 was the results he could bring, not how many hours he devoted to the job. Robyn Denholm testified Tuesday in a shareholder lawsuit challenging Musk’s deal, which is potentially worth more than $55 billion. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated and approved by directors who had conflicts of interest due to personal and professional ties to Musk. It also alleges that a shareholder vote approving the plan was based on a misleading proxy statement.

