Today is Tuesday November 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man killed in Dallas air show attended Rose City Airfest

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2022 at 12:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man killed in Dallas air show attended Rose City AirfestTYLER – One of the people who has been confirmed to have died in the Dallas Air Show on Nov. 12, Dan Ragan, attended the 2021 Rose City Airfest in Tyler. Ragan flew the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft that appeared at the Airfest’s inaugural 4th of July event. “I flew in that B-17, it was a navy plane back then and I was a crew member 67 years ago,” Ragan shared with our news partner KETK in a 2021 interview. An investigation is underway to find out why and how the crash took place at the Dallas Air Show over the weekend. It’s said that the investigation could take up to 18 months.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC