Man killed in Dallas air show attended Rose City Airfest

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2022 at 12:29 pm

TYLER – One of the people who has been confirmed to have died in the Dallas Air Show on Nov. 12, Dan Ragan, attended the 2021 Rose City Airfest in Tyler. Ragan flew the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft that appeared at the Airfest’s inaugural 4th of July event. “I flew in that B-17, it was a navy plane back then and I was a crew member 67 years ago,” Ragan shared with our news partner KETK in a 2021 interview. An investigation is underway to find out why and how the crash took place at the Dallas Air Show over the weekend. It’s said that the investigation could take up to 18 months.

Go Back