Missing man sought by law enforcement

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2022 at 12:31 pm

GILMER – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are looking for a 38-year-old missing man last seen after running into a wooded area with his girlfriend. According to our news partner KETK, officials said William Chad Martin of Ore City was last seen early Nov. 5 after his girlfriend said they had been smoking meth and were drunk the day before. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas. She says the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road in the southwest part of the county. She later emerged from the woods, but officials said Martin did not and has not been seen since. You’re asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s office if you have any leads.

