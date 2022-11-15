Bar faces second investigation over alleged drunk driving

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2022 at 11:38 am

TYLER – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local bar due to an alleged drunk driving crash that injured a pedestrian. According to our news partner KETK, it’s the second probe of Where’s Rufus announced in recent days. DPS said a construction worker went to the hospital after they were allegedly hit by a pickup truck being driven by Matthew Ray Pallitto, 35, of Tyler on Thursday on Highway 155. Pallitto was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle and disregarding an official traffic control device. His bond was set at $50,500, and he was released from jail on Nov. 10. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries. TABC said Pallitto was possibly at Where’s Rufus before the crash and that the commission is looking into whether any rules were broken by the bar.

The other investigation of Where’s Rufus involves the crash that killed Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The TABC is also pursuing charges against the Rose City Draft House following a crash that took the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior.

