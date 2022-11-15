New details in officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2022 at 11:27 am

WINNSBORO — A report reveals more details of an officer-involved shooting November 4th in East Texas. The DPS had asked for help in a rollover accident in Winnsboro with a driver believed to be intoxicated trying to flee on foot. Wood County deputies responded, found the man, and took him to an ambulance. But KLTV relates that the in-custody death report says 32-year-old Timothy Wayne Hodges ran out of the ambulance, grabbed a gun from his vehicle, and held the gun to his head, demanding that deputies kill him or he’d kill himself. They could not de-escalate the situation and Hodges ultimately pointed the gun at a deputy, causing the officer to shoot him.

Go Back