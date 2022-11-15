Kate Winslet kicks in nearly $20K to help ill Scottish girl’s family with their bills

Kate Winslet has opened up her heart -- and her purse -- to come to the rescue of a Scottish family plagued by bills stemming from a 12-year-old girl's life support equipment.

BBC Scotland reports the family of Freya Hunter was threatened with a massive heating and power bill, thanks to rising home heating fuel and electricity costs. The cerebral palsy patient requires an oxygen generator and other machines to keep her alive.

Her mother Carolynne started a GoFundMe to try to ease the burden on the Tillicoultry family and get the government's help for others who may be imperiled as winter approaches and U.K. residents potentially face blackouts and bills as high as 73% over normal.

Hunter admitted she already has to go without heat in many rooms in her home just to keep her daughter's room warm.

Winslet heard the news and kicked in £17,000 -- about 20 grand in U.S. dollars -- to cover the Hunters' heating and energy bill for the year. As shocked as Carolynne was, she told the news agency she was even more surprised that the Oscar and Emmy winner got in touch to pass along well wishes.

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears - I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking, 'Is this real?'" she exclaimed.

Hunter also added, "I'm going to be helped but what about everyone else? I wanted the government to pay for it and do the right thing -- it shouldn't have to be a celebrity that steps in."

