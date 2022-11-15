Today is Tuesday November 15, 2022
Two bald eagles killed, suspect sought

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2022 at 11:30 am
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — Game Wardens want to know who shot and killed two bald eagles in East Texas. the eagles were shot on a County Road in Nacogdoches County on or around October 28th. A violation of the 1940 Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act can result in a fine of $100,000 for an individual or $200,000 for an organization and/or one year imprisonment on a first offense. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to one-thousand dollars for the first and most accurate tip in the case, all information is confidential.



