Bus carrying 18 students and driver crashes in Kentucky, multiple injuries reported

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 9:57 pm
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A bus carrying 18 children in Kentucky crashed Monday morning, causing multiple injuries, according to police officials.

Kentucky State Police said the school bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over the embankment injuring the students and the bus driver.

According to Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows, the students and the driver suffered minor to severe injuries and were sent to local area hospitals by ambulance and helicopter.

Some students were taken to the hospital by their parents, Kentucky police said. No fatalities were reported following the crash.

"Kentucky State Police is on the scene and we are responding swiftly," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Facebook. "Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available."

According to police officials, the students' ages ranged from elementary to high school-aged kids. Before the crash, the bus was en route dropping off students at various schools. The school bus did not have any seatbelts, Kentucky police said.

Officials are investigating the crash.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



