Today is Monday November 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Yellowstone”s fifth season premiere lassos record ratings

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 5:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount Network

The Dutton clan really knows how to gather a herd. Yellowstone's double-shot fifth season premiere on Sunday lassoed some 12.1 million viewers when you count both live viewing across Paramount+, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT and Pop, and those who streamed it the same day.

The numbers for the Kevin Costner-led show were up 52% in the 18-34 demographic from the previous season and up 22% among those 18-49, Paramount Network announced, touting Nielsen numbers.

The premiere of the show saw Costner's John Dutton being sworn in as governor of Montana and featured a shocking death.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC