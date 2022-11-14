Margot Robbie says her female-led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spin-off has been sunk

Margot Robbie's planned Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been sunk by ABC News' parent company, Disney, according to the Oscar-nominated actress.

The spin-off would have been an attempt to resurrect the billions-grossing franchise after Disney dropped star Johnny Depp when accusations of domestic abuse were leveled against him by his ex Amber Heard.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool," Robbie explains of the swashbuckling adventure to Vanity Fair.

With a "but," she added of Disney, "I guess they don't want to do it."

Time will tell if that means the studio is opening the door for a possible return of Jack Sparrow himself, following Depp's win in his headline-grabbing U.S. defamation case against Heard's 2018 op-ed, in which she said she had been abused.

However, during the course of the trial, Depp was revealed to have said he'd never reprise the role because of how quickly Disney torpedoed a sixth Pirates movie over Heard's piece — even for "$300 million and a million alpacas," to quote the court testimony.

