Today is Monday November 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Stars pack Leonardo DiCaprio’s titanic 48th birthday party

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 2:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Steve Granitz/WireImage

Believe it or not, Leonardo DiCaprio is pretty close to kissing his 40s goodbye, and the who's who of Hollywood showed up in Beverly Hills Friday night to help him ring in the big 4-8.

Page Six reports the likes of Leo's fellow Oscar winners Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Jamie Foxx, Casey Affleck and Adrien Brody were on the guest list, as were living legends like Mick Jagger and LeBron James. Longtime pal Tobey Maguire was also on hand, as well as Ashton Kutcher and Rebel Wilson, among others.

Despite the star power, don't expect to see anything but paparazzi shots from outside the event: All cellphone cameras were reportedly taken away from Leo's guests to keep the celebration private.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC