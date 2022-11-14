Capitol riot suspect from Longview released from pre-trial detention

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 12:39 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An East Texas man held on charges connected to the January 6th incident has been released from pretrial detention. After 20 months, Ryan Nichols of Longview has been allowed a release. He’s been held in Virginia. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan, who granted the pretrial release, says Nichols is still considered a danger to the public, but this release will let him access evidence he may need to prepare for trial. Prosecutors say Nichols expressed interest in joining the Proud Boys ahead of the Capitol event. After the incident, Nichols is quoted as saying he believes he did what God wanted him to do. Nichols is due in court on the 22nd to discuss the terms of his release from prison.

