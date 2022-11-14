“I’ll love you till the end of time”: Jennifer Aniston confirms father John Aniston has died at 89

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston is mourning the death of her actor father, John Aniston.

The Friends actress took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 14, to share the news that her "sweet papa," a soap opera legend, died recently at the age of 89.

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," she wrote in the heartfelt tribute, sharing photos of the two together throughout the years, from when she was a baby to more recent years.

"I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she continued. "I'll love you till the end of time."

Jennifer concluded her post telling her late father, "Don't forget to visit."

John started his acting career in 1962. He was best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, a role he took on in 1985.

He received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year for his Days of Our Lives role. He did not attend the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards to accept the award, but Jennifer shared a moving tribute during the show that honored his career.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said at the time. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

John Aniston also held roles in TV series including Combat!, Mission: Impossible, Search for Tomorrow, Kojak, and more throughout his career.

