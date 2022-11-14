TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 11:54 am

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 850, from SH 31 heading east towards Overton. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Also, there will be two patch crews at various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, crews will continue work at US 80 and FM 2208 (Alpine Road). This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps. There will be alternating lane closures depending on which side of the intersection they will be working on. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for workers, and expect delays. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

