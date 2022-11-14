Today is Monday November 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 11:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 850, from SH 31 heading east towards Overton. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Also, there will be two patch crews at various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, crews will continue work at US 80 and FM 2208 (Alpine Road). This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps. There will be alternating lane closures depending on which side of the intersection they will be working on. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for workers, and expect delays. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC