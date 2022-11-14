Today is Monday November 14, 2022
Glass Recreation Center to close for annual maintenance and renovations

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 11:45 am
Glass Recreation Center to close for annual maintenance and renovationsTYLER — Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center will be closed for renovations and maintenance from Monday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 26. During this period, officials say crews will be resurfacing the gym floor and repainting interior walls. The facility will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 a.m. Classes and programs will resume their normal schedules upon reopening. For further information, call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271 or visit this link.



