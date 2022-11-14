Moran in Washington to prepare for first term in Congress

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 11:31 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. – East Texas Congressman-elect Nathaniel Moran is already in Washington for Congress’s new member orientation. In an interview with KTBB’S Geoff Roark, Moran says there’s a lot to do, including ethics briefings, setting up offices, and hiring staff. He says lawmakers will also be making a lot of important decisions, such as who will be leading the Republican conference and what kind of procedural rules will need to be followed. The former Smith County judge defeated Democrat Jrmar Jefferson last week to clear his way to Capitol Hill. The 118th Congress gets to work January 3.

