Wood County Economic Development executive director resigns

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 10:53 am

WOOD COUNTY — The Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC), Christophe Trahan, has resigned. According to our news partner KETK, Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said in a press release on Monday that her office received notice of the resignation after Trahan’s “21-month stint as the head of the WCEDC.” Hebron thanked him for his work and the County Judge-Elect Kevin White said he will work with the WCEDC in selecting a candidate to fill the position.

Go Back