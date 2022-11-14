Today is Monday November 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rams’ Cooper Kupp injures ankle

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 6:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By SARAH BARSHOP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he didn’t have an update on wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury but noted, “I just know it didn’t look good. It didn’t sound good.”

Kupp left the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter after injuring his ankle while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback John Wolford. Kupp appeared to grab his right ankle after the play and was helped to the bench by the team’s medical staff. He was checked out and then walked to the locker room. Kupp did not speak to the media after the game.

Kupp left the Rams’ Week 8 game with a right ankle injury after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. He spoke after that game, saying that initial testing pointed “towards dodging a bullet.” He was on the Rams’ injury report the following week but played in their Week 9 game.

This Rams offense has depended on Kupp this season: Entering Week 10, the wide receiver accounted for 35.7% of the Rams’ catches this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. That is the highest mark by any player in the league.

“He’s arguably the best receiver in the league,” Wolford said. “He’s a great leader for us and we’ll definitely feel an impact to him not being out there, but guys got to step up and we’ve got to rally if he’s not able to go. We don’t even know the extent of the injury yet, though.”

Kupp entered the game with 72 receptions, for a pace of 153 over a 17-game season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The NFL single-season record is 149 by Michael Thomas for the Saints in 2019.

Kupp finished the game with three catches for a career-worst minus-1 yard.

The Rams were without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who entered the concussion protocol on Tuesday and did not clear it before the game.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC