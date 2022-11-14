49ers LB Dre Greenlaw ejected for hit on Justin Herbert

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 6:01 am

By NICK WAGONER

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Sunday night’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with about 30 seconds left in the first half after a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.

On third-and-6 at San Francisco’s 40, Herbert scrambled up the middle to evade pressure. As he attempted to dive forward, Niners safety Jimmie Ward hit him from behind, jolting him into Greenlaw, who was closing in from Herbert’s right.

Greenlaw’s helmet collided with Herbert’s as the quarterback went down at the Niners’ 35. Officials immediately threw a flag for the hit but spent a few moments deliberating before opting to enforce the penalty and eject Greenlaw.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan argued with the officials after the call. Herbert went to the sideline and entered the blue tent to be evaluated for a head injury as backup Chase Daniel handled the Chargers’ final three offensive snaps of the half.

Herbert, who was 14-of-21 for 161 yards with a touchdown when he exited, returned in the second half.

Greenlaw, who was in his first game back from a calf injury, led the Niners with seven tackles at the time of his ejection.

