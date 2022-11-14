Flying home for the holidays will cost you more this year

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2022 at 4:44 am

DALLAS (AP) – If you’re looking for airline tickets or a hotel room around the holidays, you’ll probably pay more than you did the last time you traveled over Thanksgiving or Christmas. Part of the reason is that airlines are still operating fewer flights than in 2019 even though passenger numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. That’s squeezing the supply of seats. Hotels are charging more to cover high labor costs. Rates for car rentals aren’t as crazy as they were during much of 2021, although supplies could be tight in some cities. U.S. consumers are facing the highest inflation in 40 years, but that’s not preventing them from traveling.

Go Back