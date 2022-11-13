Today is Sunday November 13, 2022
Main Street in Bullard will be closed this week for road work

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2022 at 4:45 pm
Main Street in Bullard will be closed this week for road workBULLARD — The City of Bullard announced that Main Street will be closed starting on Monday Nov. 14 until the end of the week. According to our news partner KETK, Main Street will be closed so that contractors can begin road work that they should be able to finish by the end of the week if the weather is good enough, according to the City of Bullard. The city said that drivers should pay attention to detour signs and lane closure signs. They also asked drivers to watch out for construction workers while driving through the area.



