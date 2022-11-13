Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2022 at 4:30 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away at the polls. And turnout, while down from the last midterm cycle four years ago, appeared robust in Georgia, a state with hotly competitive contests for governor and U.S. Senate. The lack of broad disenfranchisement isn’t necessarily a sign that everyone who wanted to vote could; there’s no good way to tell why certain voters didn’t cast a ballot.

