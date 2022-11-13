Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air showPosted/updated on: November 13, 2022 at 7:42 am
DALLAS (AP) — Officials say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.