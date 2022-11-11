Takeoff fans gather in Atlanta celebration

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2022 at 4:32 pm

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Fans gathered Friday to remember rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made. Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm Arena said well before Friday that the event had reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown.

